Cong welcomes BRS members, vows to transform Ibrahimpatnam constituency

Rangareddy: The political landscape in Ibrahimpatnam constituency is experiencing a seismic shift as members from the BRS embrace the Congress, setting the ranks of the latter ablaze with newfound vigour.

The dramatic transition was punctuated by prominent BRS party leaders and activists disembarking from BRS and converging on Congress in Ibrahimpatnam constituency. The rallying point was the Congress party camp office of Malreddy Rangareddy, a magnetic force that drew throngs of supporters from Sunday morning until evening.

Congress party candidate for Ibrahimpatnam, Malreddy Rangareddy, personally welcomed the leaders who have defected from the BRS, adorning them with the party scarf as a symbol of their new allegiance.

The developments signify a pivotal moment for BRS in Ibrahimpatnam. Leaders and workers alike are increasingly aligning themselves with the Congress, aiming to send the car party packing. The incumbent MLA of Ibrahimpatnam has struggled to quell the anarchy, land grabs, fraud, and corruption that have plagued the area for three consecutive terms. Consequently, a steady exodus of BRS party leaders, public representatives, and workers has been witnessed, with thousands officially joining the Congress under the banner of Malreddy Rangareddy from sunrise to sundown on Sunday.

In particular, areas like Taramatipet, Abdullapurmet, Banda Ravirala, Chinna Ravirala, Lashkar Guda, Turkayanjal, Munaganur, Ibrahimpatnam Town, Chennareddy Guda, Manthan Gourelli, Kurumidda, Lingampally, Dandu Mylaram, Ramdas Palli, Chintulla, and KC Thanda have experienced an influx of BRS party leaders and activists embracing the Congress’ vision for the region.