Cong will win all assembly seats in joint Nizamabad district

Nizamabad: On the occasion of the 39th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, under the chairmanship of District Congress Committee president Manala Mohan Reddy, floral tributes were paid to Indira Gandhi’s portrait at Congress Bhavan on Tuesday.

Nizamabad District Assembly Election Observer Jetti Kusuma Kumar, PCC vice president Tahir Bin Handan, City Congress Committee president Kesavenu, Nizamabad Rural Congress Party MLA candidate Bhupathi Reddy and former Mayor Sanjay participated in this programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Jetti Kusuma Kumar said that despite not being in power in the state for the last two terms, the Congress party is very strong in the joint district because of its committed leaders and workers. He called upon the leaders and workers of the Congress party to continue the same performance till the polling date of November 30 and work hard to bring the Congress party to power.

He appealed to the party workers to ensure that the Congress party wins 9 to 9 Assembly seats in Nizamabad district.