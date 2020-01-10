Congress accuses KCR of luring Congress candidates

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Friday alleged that ruling TRS party was trying to lure strong candidates of Congress party in the municipal elections to make them withdraw from the contest.

Gudur Narayana Reddy, in a media statement on Friday, accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao of indulging in immoral and unethical practices to weaken the opposition parties. He said KCR has brought disrepute to Telangana by repeatedly insulting the Constitution in the last six years. He said KCR has legitimised the culture of purchase of elected representatives. In the first term, KCR purchased over 25 MLAs, MLCs and MPs of opposition parties, especially Congress. In the second term, the Chief Minister engineered defection of 12 MLAs to deprive the Congress party of the status of the main opposition party.

The Congress leader alleged that TRS leaders were now trying to lure the strong candidates of Congress party in the municipal elections. He said it was strange that the ruling party was not only poaching the elected representatives, but also the candidates of opposition parties.

However, Gudur Narayana Reddy said that the Congress cadre would defeat all such conspiracies and win a majority of wards in all municipalities and municipal corporations.

"In the given circumstances, people have to introspect whether they are casting their vote in favour of a person who is upholding the democratic values or for those who are acting like aristocratic rulers. Only people can teach a lesson to such persons who are disrespecting, demoralising and corrupting the democratic values of our system," he said.