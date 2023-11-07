Congress aligning with T betrayers, says Harish

Hyderabad: The BRS leader T Harish Rao on Monday said the Congress always aligns with Telangana betrayers, including previous occasion when they were in the ‘Mahakutami’. Speaking to leaders led by TPCC leader Nagesh Mudiraj, who joined the BRS at Telangana Bhavan, he said the Congress ignored BCs.

‘The party has always aligned with betrayers of Telangana. During the 2018 elections the Congress had an alliance with betrayers in the name of ‘Mahakutami’; even now they are doing the same. Rao recalled senior Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy had pledged not to shave his beard until the Congress wins; another leader pledged to take political sanyas if Congress does not win. Neither Uttam removed his beard nor Revanth took sanyas, he said.

Rao said irrespective of claims by the Opposition parties, the BRS is going to form government and KCR will become the hat-trick chief minister. Mocking the Congress leaders for seeking one more chance, he said that if people listen to them they would have to face problems in future. Why should people take risk when everything was good for them, he asked. Why should they take risk when they are getting Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Beema, Kalyana Lakshmi and other benefits. He said KCR had promised to take care of the Mudiraj community.