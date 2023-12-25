  • Menu
Congress appoints 10 Mins as district in-charges
Hyderabad: The state Congress party is getting into top gear and wants to be ahead of its nearest rival the BRS so that it can win maximum number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

In the process, a day after Deepa Dasmunshi was appointed as the new in-charge of the state, the government announced in-charge ministers for each district.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has been appointed as the incharge of Karimnagar district, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha as incharge of Mahabubnagar. Similarly, other ministers like Komatireddy Venkatreddy was made in-charge of Khammam, D Sridhar Babu (Rangareddy), Ponguleti

Srinivas Reddy (Warangal), Ponnam Prabhakar (Hyderabad), Konda Surekha (Medak), D Anasuya Seethakka (Adilabad), Tummala Nageswara Rao (Nalgonda) and J Krishna Rao has been appointed as in-charge for Nizamabad district.

These ministers would review and monitor the implementation of the Praja Palana activities in their respective districts.

