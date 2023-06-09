Live
- Second consecutive victory for the Telugu Talons as they edge past Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh
- 21-year-old youth found dead inside car in Delhi
- Asmi Jain's work exemplifies Indian iOS developers' creativity: Tim Cook
- Army to procure high bandwidth backhaul wireless 'Tactical LAN Radio'
- ED raids 27 locations in Rajasthan in paper leak case
- CBI Creates Special Team To Look Into The Violence In Manipur
- Arvind Kejriwal moves Gujarat HC seeking review of its order on PM's degree
- Rupee rises 4 paise against US dollar
- BJP and Congress destroyed Singareni, flays CM KCR
- Implement employee-specific Cabinet decisions in 2 months: AP CM tells officials
Congress appoints new AICC secretaries for Telangana
Highlights
The incumbents –NS Boseraju and Nadeem Javeen have been relieved with immediate effect
Hyderabad: As the election heat was picking up in Telangana, the Congress high command took a significant decision to look after the party affairs in the State. It has appointed PC Vishnunadh and Mansoor Ali Khan as AICC Secretaries and attached to the State Congress in-charge Manik Rao Thackeray. The incumbents –NS Boseraju and Nadeem Javeen have been relieved with immediate effect.
The two AICC Secretaries will assist the State Congress Incharge in conducting meetings and prepare reports on the performance of the party leadership from time to time in State.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS