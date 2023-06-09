Congress appoints new AICC secretaries for Telangana

Hyderabad: As the election heat was picking up in Telangana, the Congress high command took a significant decision to look after the party affairs in the State. It has appointed PC Vishnunadh and Mansoor Ali Khan as AICC Secretaries and attached to the State Congress in-charge Manik Rao Thackeray. The incumbents –NS Boseraju and Nadeem Javeen have been relieved with immediate effect.

The two AICC Secretaries will assist the State Congress Incharge in conducting meetings and prepare reports on the performance of the party leadership from time to time in State.