Congress betraying BCs with hollow promises, says Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao launched a blistering attack on the Congress party, accusing it of deceiving the Backward Classes (BCs) with unfulfilled promises and blaming the BJP for its own legislative failures. Addressing the media on Monday at the party’s state office, Rao condemned the Congress-led state government for politicizing the issue of 42% BC reservations and failing to implement them through proper legal channels.

Rao alleged that the Congress party’s upcoming public meeting in Kamareddy, centered around BC reservations, is nothing more than a political stunt to mask its administrative lapses. “The Kamareddy Declaration was a hollow promise. Congress did nothing for BCs and now seeks to cover up its betrayal,” he said.

Refuting Congress leaders’ claims that the BJP and central government obstructed the reservation process, Rao clarified that the BJP had supported the BC reservation bill when it was introduced in the Assembly.

He emphasized that the Congress government ignored repeated BJP suggestions to amend Section 285 of the Panchayati Raj Act, 2018—an essential legal step before forwarding the bill to the Governor.

“The Congress has legal experts like Kapil Sibal. Why weren’t they consulted? Why did it take 22 months to realize the mistake?” Rao questioned, adding that the Supreme Court has clearly ruled that reservations must not exceed the 50% cap.

Rao accused the Congress of functioning in a “Tughlaq-like” manner, citing delays in local body elections that have allegedly cost Telangana nearly Rs 3,000 crore in halted central funds. “Due to the Congress government’s failure to conduct elections, Rs 1,600 crore meant for local body development has been blocked,” he said, referencing the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments.

The BJP leader also criticized the Congress for its choice of Vice Presidential candidate under the INDIA alliance, pointing out that Justice Sudarshan Reddy, who was nominated, does not belong to the BC community.

“Is this their sincerity toward BCs?” he asked.

Rao asserted that the BJP has consistently championed BC representation, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself belongs to the OBC community and that 27 OBCs currently serve in the Union Cabinet. In contrast, he claimed, the Congress-led Telangana government has appointed only three BCs to its cabinet.

“The Congress party has no moral right to speak about BCs until it implements the promised 42% reservations through a scientific and legal method,” Rao declared. He concluded that only a BJP-led government could deliver justice to BCs in Telangana.

Earlier, Rao unveiled a pamphlet and sticker campaign for Telangana Liberation Day, scheduled for September 17 at Parade Ground, Secunderabad. BJP MLC C Anji Reddy informed the media that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the event as the chief guest and hoist the national flag.

Anji Reddy also outlined a five-day statewide program beginning September 12 to educate citizens about the atrocities committed under the erstwhile Nizam rule and the significance of Telangana Liberation Day.

BJP MLC M Komaraiah, MLA Rakesh Reddy, and Razakar film producer Gudur Narayan Reddy were present at the press briefing.