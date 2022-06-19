Congress blames authorities for RTC driver's suicide, demands compensation

Kamareddy: Former Minister & ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir accused the TSRTC management of harassing the drivers, conductors and other staff which drove one of them to suicide.

Shabbir Ali, along with other Congress leaders, visited the residence of Bandi Swamy Goud, an RTC driver from Pedda Mallareddy, Bhiknoor village in Kamareddy district, who committed suicide on Saturday allegedly due to harassment by the management. He met Swamy Goud's wife Sirisha and other family members and offered condolences besides giving some financial assistance.

The family members told Shabbir Ali that Swami Goud was suffering from health problems for the past few days, primarily due to increased workload. Although his health deteriorated on Saturday, he was being pressurised by the management to report for duty. Unable to bear the harassment, Swami Goud committed suicide. He also left a suicide note accusing RTC authorities of abetting him to take the extreme step.

Shabbir Ali spoke with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar over the telephone and demanded justice for the family of Bandi Swami Goud. He demanded that the State government pay a compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to the family members. He also spoke to RTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and demanded that Swami Goud's wife Sirisha must be given a job in the RTC as she needs to take care of two small children and other family members. He said stern action must be taken against the RTC officials who abetted Swami Goud to suicide.

The Congress leader said that Swami Goud's suicide was not an isolated incident. He said hundreds of RTC employees were being harassed by the management to work extra hours without any additional pay. On refusal, the employees are being warned of action like dismissal or suspension.

He said instead of filling up the vacancies, the RTC management has been putting additional workload on the existing staff.