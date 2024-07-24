Congress, BRS Challenge Each Other for Protest over Union Budget Allocations to state

In a heated exchange, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the opposition Congress party have thrown down the gauntlet, challenging each other to take concrete steps in Delhi to address what they describe as the injustice done to Telangana in the recent Union Budget.



K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), a prominent leader of the BRS, called on the Congress-led government to take initiative in the national capital for the welfare of the state. He expressed the willingness of the BRS to dedicate efforts towards protests, stating that their MLAs and MLCs are prepared to assemble alongside cabinet ministers for this cause, regardless of the duration.

Responding to KTR's challenge, Congress Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed agreement and readiness to initiate a "Diksha" in Delhi, emphasizing that both he and KCR, the leader of the opposition, are poised to mobilize for the state's interests. Reddy underscored the necessity of a united front to demand adequate funds for Telangana, suggesting that these discussions must take place in the national capital.