- Revanth will sell State if he becomes CM: KTR
- BRS replaces Alampur candidate; city party contestants get B- forms
- C Ramachandra Yadav gets‘Champion of Change’ Award
- Congress ridicules BJP meet on BCs addressed by PM
- Vijayawada: Mega ticket checking drive yields Rs24.5 lakh as penalty
- Congress promises devpt in Old City with Rs 5000 cr pkg
- Students exhorted to launch start-ups
- Vijayawada: APCRDA officials remove unauthorised layouts
- Hyderabad: Poll-wary city RWAs raise pitch for local manifesto to spur devpt
- Jagan committed to uplift of marginalised, say ministers
Congress campaigns at Narasapur constituency
Congress Party Narsapur Constituency MLA candidate Avula Rajireddy and state leader Chilumula Suhasini Reddy conducted election campaign in Kukutlapalli village of Kaudipalli mandal.
