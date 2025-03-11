Congress candidates file papers for Council slots

Hyderabad: Congress MLC candidates Vijayashanti, Addanki Dayakar and Shankar Naik have filed their nominations in Telangana under the MLA quota.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were present at the event. As part of its alliance commitment, Congress has allocated one of its four seats to the CPI. Nellikanti Satyam, representing CPI has also filed his nomination for this seat.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayashanti said that she never sought anything from the party, but the party high command has given her a chance to serve this time. She said that the present government was committed to the welfare of people and would be implementing all the schemes it had promised.

I never asked to be nominated: Vijayashanti

Citing her instance as an example of how the Congress party can pick anybody to serve the people, the former actor claimed that she never pressed for her case for getting nominated for MLC position. “It is beyond imagination what type of decision the party high command could take. It may bestow the responsibility on anybody. Even in my first stint in Congress I had never sought anything for myself. Initially, I had refused the offer, after the party high command came up with the offer while stressing the need for serving the party first. Previously the aim was to unseat KCR and this time I returned back to Congress’ fold following the invite by CM Revanth Reddy. Those with the party should remain patient and keep fighting for the cause of people,” she said.

During the 2023 Assembly elections, Congress had formed an alliance with CPI. CPI had initially sought two Assembly seats but was allotted only Kothagudem.

In return, Congress had promised an MLC seat, which has now been fulfilled with this nomination. Based on the strength of MLAs in the Legislative Assembly, Congress is expected to secure four MLC seats, while BRS is likely to get one.