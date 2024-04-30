Congress chalks out strategies to secure MBNR MP Seat

Mahabubnagar: Ina fervent bid to clinch victory in the Mahabubnagar MP seat, the Congress party’s leadership in the district is leaving no stone unturned. The endeavour has gained paramount importance under the keen supervision of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who hails from Mahabubnagar.

Insider sources reveal that CM Revanth has made six visits to the Parliament constituency within a month during which he issued explicit directives to all Congress cadres, especially Mandal level leaders and constituency heads, to bolster the party’s ranks by assimilating local leaders and intensifying grassroots campaigning.

A recent survey commissioned by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) indicated a trailing position for Congress candidate Vamshi Chand Reddy against BJP’s contender DK Aruna. Responding swiftly, the CM orchestrated impromptu visits to Kodangal, Narayanpet, and Mahabubnagar, convening closed-door consultations with district Congress leadership.

Prompted by CM’s guidance, the Congress leadership, spearheaded by G Madhusundah Reddy (GMR), President of the Mahabubangar District Congress Committee, revamped its strategy.

The party now actively recruits key local leaders from rival factions into its fold. Madhusudhan Reddy extended invitations to BRS and BJP leaders from Devarkadra to join the Congress. Similarly, Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy, who initially resisted incorporating BRS leaders, has shifted stance, mobilising village-level support for the party.

“Congress views the Mahabubangar Parliament seat as of utmost prestige,” asserts Anirudh Reddy. “Our goal is to ensure Congress emerges victorious here,” he adds.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate DK Aruna rebuffs CM’s personal attacks, accusing Congress of resorting to defamation out of fear of defeat. Asserting her local connection, Aruna exudes confidence in securing victory.

In the electoral landscape, the BRS, despite a reserved profile, has witnessed a surge in support following a visit by former CM KCR. However, BJP maintains a dominant position in the campaign, while Congress navigates a challenging contest, and BRS trails in third place, as per voter sentiment.