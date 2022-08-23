Congress claims BJP shielding KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress has asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah whether or not BJP-led Central government intends to take action against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his "corruption in the execution of the Kaleshwaram project".

In a joint statement, Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Chairman of Campaign Committee Madhu Yashki Goud and Chairman of AICC Programmes Implementation Committee A Maheshwar Reddy said that the speech of Amit Shah at the BJP's meeting in Munugodu on Sunday was vague as there was nothing new in Amit Shah's statement that 'Kaleshwaram is KCR's ATM'.

They said, he should clarify why he did not direct the CBI, ED, IT and other agencies to take an action. Uttam said 'everyone knows that BJP and TRS indulge in 'Gali Mein Kushti and Delhi Mein Dosti'. "It was surprising to hear Amit speaking about failed promises and rising inflation. We thought he was exposing the BJP government at the Centre, which failed to deliver promises like two crore jobs every year, Rs 15 lakh in each bank account, or the much-hyped 'Achche Din'," he added.

Bhatti Vikramarka said the Centre betrayed the people of Telangana by not fulfilling the promises made to the new State in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Amit should've explained why the promises like Kazipet Railway Coach Factory and Bayyaram Steel Plant were not sanctioned for Telangana. He should also clarify why Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR), which could've generated nearly 50 lakh jobs in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts like Nalgonda was scrapped by the BJP government, he said. He also said the BJP government did not grant national status to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRLI) project and did not set up turmeric board.

"Why did BJP government shift the global centre for traditional medicine from Telangana to Jamnagar in Gujarat? Is it not injustice with Telangana? Is Telangana not a part of India?" he asked. Madhu Yashki said Amit Shah did not make any announcement that benefits the people of the Munugodu constituency or the Nalgonda district. "Both KCR and Amit Shah believe that they can win elections by cheating the people. They are not addressing the burning issues like inflation and unemployment. This time, the people of Munugodu will teach a fitting lesson to both BJP and TRS by voting in favour of the Congress party," he added.