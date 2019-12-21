Trending :
Congress claims credit for SHRC, Lokayukta

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) official spokesperson Indira Shobhan on Friday claimed that the government appointed State Human Right Commission and Lok Ayukta due to the pressure brought by the Congress party in this regard.

Welcoming the government's decision to appoint State HRC and Lokayukta, she said that the Congress has held several agitation demanding that the State government immediately appoint the commission and Lokayukta.

She said that party even met the Governor two times in this regard.

She demanded that the government appoint Woman Commission chairperson in view of the atrocities against women in the State.

