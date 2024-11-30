Congress confident of sweeping GP elections

Palakeedu (Huzurnagar): Irrigationand Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed confidence that the Congress Party would achieve a clean sweep in the upcoming local body Gram Panchayat elections in the Kodad and Huzurnagar constituencies. He urged leaders and party workers to be prepared for the upcoming sarpanch elections.

On Friday, the minister laid the foundation stone for road development works worth Rs 30 crore in Alingapuram village of Palakeedu mandal of Huzurnagar constituency. Speaking at the event, he highlighted issues faced by farmers due to errors in online data registration, which have caused delays in loan waivers. He assured that the loan waiver process would be completed within 15 days.

Uttam announced that Rs 2,000 crore worth of development projects had been undertaken in the constituency over the past 11 months. He promised to position the Huzurnagar constituency as one of the top-performing areas in the State. He also emphasized the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises, including free bus travel for women, free electricity, loan waivers, and a ₹500 bonus for paddy farmers.

He assured that every poor family in the constituency would be provided with Indiramma houses and reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to delivering on all promises made to the public.

District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar and leaders Bhukya Gopal, Malothu Mothilal, N.V. Subbarao, Narasimha Rao, Seshureddy, and Jitender Reddy, among others accompanied the Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.