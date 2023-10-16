Congress counters KTR’s version on Pravallika’s death

Hyderabad: The Congress challenged Minister K T Rama Rao’s version on Pravallika’s alleged suicide, who blamed her ‘strained relationship’ with a boy, as the reason for taking her own life.



Questioning the ruling BRS party and police for concluding that Marri Pravallika died not because of TSPSC Group II cancellation, the Congress party squarely blamed the State government and casted doubts about the ongoing investigation.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan Dolly Sharma, AICC member, Ali Mehdi, the AICC media coordinator and other leaders while showing her applications and hall ticket related to Group-II, felt that the Minister K T Rama Rao was trying to derail the investigation by telling lies. Without conducting proper investigation into her death, they wondered how could the government reach to conclusion that she had committed suicide allegedly because of her personal reasons and strained relationship with a boy. “This is nothing but humiliating the deceased. The Kalvakuntla family is unable to understand the pain of a woman,” felt M Sunitha Rao, State Mahila Congress president.

Some of the leaders who had made a visit to the residence of Pravallika felt that every common man under the BRS government was facing similar hardships, as the real purpose of getting Telangana was lost after it took power. “It is disgraceful on the part of the BRS government that it has failed to conduct the competitive exams fairly,” they slammed.