Congress demands drinking water supply to Adurugatla village

Vemulawada: The officials are wasting time in the name of repairs of Mission Bhagiratha pipelines, when the people are suffering without drinking water for the past 10 days, alleged Vemulawada Congress in-charge Adi Srinivas.



Along with party leaders, Adi Srinivas visited Adurugatla village of Vemulawada rural mandal in Sircilla district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas alleged that people in Adurugatla village were facing a lot of issues for 10 days as they were not able to get water from Mission Bhagiratha pipelines. It is the basic responsibility of the local MLA and the State government to arrange pure drinking water supply with foresight keeping in view of the summer season.

But as local MLA Chennamneni Ramesh was in Germany and the State government was least bothered about the problems of the people, the issue remained unsolved for the past 10 days, even after it was taken to the notice of the officials concerned, he pointed out.

"In the name of repairs, the officials are just passing time but not taking any alternate steps to supply drinking water to the villagers. Why this discrimination against the villagers, who voted for the TRS and local MLA?" he questioned.

Adi Srinivas demanded that the State government must release sufficient funds to the village panchayats so that they can look after such issues and must take immediate steps for supplying drinking water to Adurugatla village.

Congress Vemulawada rural mandal president Vakulabharanam Srinivas, Adurugatla village sarpanch Somineni Karunakar, Adiga Shekar, ward members Shekar, Gangareddy, party leaders Prakash, Nagendar, Raju, Mallesham, Kishore, Ajay and Prashanth were present along with others.