Congress demands full salary for Revenue, PR employees

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Saturday demanded that the State government to pay full salaries to the employees of Revenue, Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

Narayana Reddy said that just like employees of Medical and Health and Police departments, the employees of Revenue, Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration have been working hard on almost 24x7 basis in anti-coronavirus operations across the State.

He said the employees of these departments have been taking care of logistics and providing other support during the lockdown period.

He said that the municipal employees were actively taking part in spraying operations and other activities. Similarly, Revenue and Panchayat Raj employees were playing a crucial role in rural areas.

Therefore, he demanded that the State government modify GO Ms No 27 by adding the employees of Revenue, Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration and Urban Development, along with Medical and Health and Police Departments to pay full salaries.

He said any deduction in salaries of employees of key departments would demoralise the staff and it would have a direct impact on their performance.