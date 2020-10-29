Congress denies buzz about Vijayashanti joining BJP

Hyderabad: Following his meeting with actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president J Kusum Kumar poohpoohed the rumours of her joining BJP.

The Congress leader claimed to have convinced Vijayashanti to remain with the party and attributed her absence from party affairs to the prevailing pandemic situation.

After discussing different issues that have come to the fore in the recent days, Kumar concluded that the leader would not leave the party as she has great respect for the Gandhi family, whose role in bringing Telangana cannot be ignored.

"She remained aloof only because of the prevailing covid scenario. The talks of her switching over to other parties are mere rumours," he said.