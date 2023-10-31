Congress envisions victory in Shadnagar constituency

Rangareddy: Shadnagar former MLA Choulapalli Pratap Reddy expressed his confidence that the Congress party holds the key to transforming Telangana into a “Golden Telangana.” He spoke of the party’s ambition to secure power in the State, emphasising that it is only through the dedicated efforts of the elderly, mothers, sisters, and youth of Mallapur village that the Congress flag can be raised in Shadnagar.

Pratap Reddy went on to assert that the Congress is the sole force capable of dismantling the allegedly corrupt BRS government and ending the rule of K Chandrashekar Rao’s family. The former ZPTC, Shyam Sundar Reddy, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the Congress party’s vision for Telangana’s development. With enthusiasm, he remarked on the party’s aim to secure victory in the region.

Adding to this fervour, MLA Candidate Veerlapalli Shankar stressed the importance of hard work and unity among Congress members to realise their goals. The event witnessed the participation of a multitude of Congress members and supporters.