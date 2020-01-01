Congress faults CM's claim on MMD

Hyderabad: Congress MLAs D Sridhar Babu and D Sithakka on Tuesday criticised the chief minister for claiming the success of Mid Manair Dam (MMD).

They said that the dam was filled with water of the Yellampalli and not from the Kaleshwaram LIS as claimed by the chief minister.

They alleged that irrigation facilities to even one acre in addition has not been provided by the TRS even after spending Rs 80,000 crore. The chief minister has been fooling himself and also the people of the State, they slammed.

The MLAs also demanded that the government should purchase all the grain produced by the farmers of the State to protect their interests.

Addressing the media, they said that the employees at government counters have been refusing to purchase the paddy and other produce of the farmers on one pretext or other.

They alleged that the staff of government counters has been refusing to purchase particular type of paddy variety. The Congress leaders alleged that fine variety rice is not being purchased by the staff.

It seems that the government is buying the polished rice under the fine rice variety from the millers, they said. The MLAs stated that the government has ignored the crop loan waiver and releasing Rythu Bandhu amounts as per its convenience.

They accused the government of releasing the amounts of Rythu Bandhu selectively whenever there are elections.