Congress Government Criticized for Neglecting Public Issues and Education in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal : Kuruva Pallayya, the BRS Jogulamba Gadwal District Coordinator, has voiced strong criticism against the Congress government, highlighting several pressing issues in the Jogulamba Gadwal district. In a recent media statement, Kuruva Pallayya expressed deep concern over the government's lack of action on critical public problems and the state of the education system.

The main road from Gadwal district center to Aija mandal has been severely damaged, causing significant travel difficulties for residents. Guruva Pallya has urged the Congress government to take immediate action to repair and improve the road.

There is a call to complete the road from Aija mandal center to Pulikallu and address the potholes near Uttanoor and Totti Nonni Doddi on the Sindanoor route. Ensuring these roads are properly maintained will alleviate public inconvenience.

Due to unseasonal rains causing crop damage, Kuruva Pallya has demanded immediate compensation for affected farmers. He has urged the Congress government to provide ₹30,000 per acre as compensation for the losses incurred.

The Congress government has been accused of neglecting the education sector in the district. Kuruva Pallya highlighted severe issues in gurukuls, social welfare BC and SC hostels, including unclean toilets and bathrooms, and general neglect by wardens. He has called for the district collector to take urgent action to address these issues and ensure proper hygiene and facilities for students.

There is a pressing need for improved transportation facilities for students traveling to schools and mandal centers. Kuruv Pallya emphasized the necessity for timely bus services, particularly for students from rural areas.

Kuruva Pallya's remarks reflect a broader concern about the effectiveness of current government policies and the urgent need for focused attention on infrastructure, education, and agricultural support in Jogulamba Gadwal district.