Congress Government Neglects Agriculture Sector, Says Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

Gadwal : Former Minister and BRS Farmers’ Suicides Study Committee Chairman Singireddy Niranjan Reddy.

Jogulamba Gadwal district witnessed a scathing critique of the state’s Congress government by former minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, who accused the government of neglecting the agriculture sector and demoralizing farmers.

On Saturday, accompanied by district BRS leader Basu Hanumanthu Naidu and other party officials, Niranjan Reddy inspected the groundnut crops at the local agricultural market yard. They interacted with farmers to understand their challenges before addressing a press conference at the BRS district office.

"Congress’s Neglect of Farmers is Appalling," Says Niranjan Reddy

Speaking on the occasion, Niranjan Reddy contrasted the current government’s approach with that of the previous BRS administration, claiming that while BRS had provided unwavering support to farmers, the Congress government has failed them, leading to severe hardships and a tragic spike in suicides.

“In the past 423 days alone, over 412 farmers have taken their own lives due to the government’s incompetence,” he alleged, pointing out that the Congress government has not taken steps to ensure irrigation water for crops, highlighting their lack of commitment to farmers’ welfare.

He further criticized the government for cutting funds to the Rythu Bandhu scheme and dragging its feet on implementing promised programs, accusing them of anti-farmer policies.

Groundnut Farmers Cheated on MSP

Niranjan Reddy drew attention to the plight of groundnut farmers in Gadwal, who are forced to sell their produce below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of ₹6783 per quintal. He noted that during the BRS government’s tenure, farmers were offered prices above the MSP, reflecting BRS's genuine concern for the agricultural community.

He reaffirmed BRS’s commitment to standing by farmers until all promises made to them during elections are fulfilled.

The event saw participation from several senior BRS leaders, including Nagardoddi Venkat Ramulu, former District Library Chairman Patel Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Patel Janardhan Reddy, and others. Local party leaders and youth members also joined in support of the cause.















