Congress govt should spell out its stand on six guarantees: Bandi

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the State government to spell out how it is going to clear the State’s debt and implement its promise of six guarantees.

Addressing media here on Monday, he said that both the BJP and Congress have campaigned in the Telangana State Assembly elections, how the BRS government under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao had pushed the State into a debt trap. “People believed the Congress and voted it to power.” Now Congress has to spell out to the people what are its plans to clear the debt. Also, how it is going to implement its promised six guarantees as the state is facing a funds crunch. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s government should explain to the people the same. However, the conduct of Congress seems that it will continue to harp on the same rhetoric it made in the assembly elections and somehow survive till the Lok Sabha elections.

He said that clarity on this will also attract investments to the state. That apart, Bandi has demanded the State government to fulfil five demands which will have not any financial burden on the state.

He asked to suitably amend GO No.317 to provide much-needed relief to the employees and teachers and do justice for them.

Similarly, former CM KCR had put up a show forming a SIT on the drug case. However, it was later diluted. Bandi demanded the State government to continue the probe and unearth those involved in it and take stringent action rather than allowing it to get water-downed So what happened to the drug case?

Also, to probe into the Globerina fiasco in which 25 intermediate students have committed suicides. He asked the State government to unearth whose Binami company was Globerina, and who and how the case was sent into cold storage. Besides, he decided to bring to justice those involved in the TSPSC question paper leakage case that impacted 30 lakhs unemployed in the state.

He asked the Congress leaders why they attacked Union Minister G Kishan Reddy like a herd of sheep for reiterating that the Centre is ready for a CBI probe, if the state asked for the same? He said that with the judiciary facing huge pending cases, it would be a tough call to probe into the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) corruption by a sitting judge. It seems that the Congress wants to buy time and drag on the issue rather than standing on its earlier demand of a CBI probe into KLIP corruption.

He said that police have revealed after Nayum’s encounter that there were lorries of illegal documents collected by him and a large amount of money was seized. What happened to the investigation of the case? Whose hands did the lorry loads of documents landed. On whose name were those properties registered? Where did the seized money go? He asked the State government to clear its stand on these issues and get the ill-gotten wealth for the state to develop at least two to three districts.

Dismissing that he has differences with former MLA and party national executive member EtalaRajender, he said, “Even though many people left the party during the assembly elections, Rajender continued reposting his trust in Modi’s policies and party ideologies. We will work together and work to win the maximum number of MP seats from Telangana, he said.

Bandi said There is a chance of bringing funds to Telangana only if the BJP is voted in the parliamentary elections.