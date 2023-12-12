Live
Just In
Congress govt will provide best healthcare to poor, says Naini
Says the Rajiv Arogyasri Scheme provides financial protection to families up to Rs 10 lakh per year for treatment
Warangal: The Congress government is committed to providing the best healthcare to the poor under the Rajeev Arogyasri scheme, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said. Launching the programme at the government maternity hospital in Hanumakonda on Monday, he said that the Rajiv Arogyasri Scheme provides financial protection to families living below the poverty line, up to Rs 10 lakh per year for the treatment of serious ailments requiring hospitalisation and surgery.
He said that earlier the people used to get Rs 5 lakh under the scheme. The Congress as part of its election promise of Six Guarantees hiked the limit to Rs 10 lakh, and the scheme was launched formally on Saturday by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Naini said. He urged all the panel hospitals in the State to cooperate with the government in extending quality healthcare to the poor. DM&HO Sambasiva Rao, DRDA PD Srinivas Kumar, KMC principal Dr Mohandas were among others present.
In another programme, Naini also launched Mahalaxmi Free Bus scheme at the Hanumakonda bus station. He said that as part of the Maha Lakshmi Scheme, girls, women and transgender persons of all ages, who are domicile of Telangana, can travel free of cost on TSRTC buses.
TSRTC regional manager Srilatha, deputy RMO Bhanukiran, deputy RMM Madhava Rao, Hanumakonda depot manager Bhukya Dharam Singh and Warangal-II depot manager Suresh were among others present.