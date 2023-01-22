Congress Haat Se Haat Jodo Padayatra from Feb 6

Hyderabad: The Congress' Karnataka unit is upbeat about achieving the victory in upcoming Assembly elections riding high on the anti-incumbency factor against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the State.

They have decided to put all differences on backburner and organise massive padayatra programmes across the State while the TPCC is still busy in infighting. This was the concern that was expressed by the State incharge Manikrao Thakre. It is learnt that Thakre remarked, "if you people continue to fight amongst yourselves when will you go to people?" He also told TPCC president to take carry all leaders along with him and sink all differences. He said he had no favourites and his task was to deliver what the party high command wants.

He told the TPCC members that Revanth would embark on Haat Se Haat Jodo Padayatra from February 6 in about 60 Assembly constituencies starting from Bhadrachalam. He asked other leaders also to take up padayatra in which ever constituencies were convenient to them. He also cautioned them against making comments on the proposed padayatra.

The TPCC will also hold a public meeting at Bhadrachalam and has resolved to invite Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for the public meeting. Addressing media, Revanth said that observers will be appointed to coordinate the yatra. He said those who do not participate in the yatra or do not work with responsibility will be changed. The TPCC also proposes to organise ' Dalitha-Girijana Atmagaurava Dandora meeting in Nagar Kurnool to register their protest against not taking any action on the complaint filed by TPCC in the SC ST atrocity cases it had filed. All senior leaders had met the DGP and drew his attention also. The State in charge Thakre will also participate in the meeting, Revanth added.