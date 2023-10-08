Congress High command finalises 50 candidates names unanimously.

The Congress High command is making fast moves to announce the candidates to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. As the Election Commission of India geared up to announce the schedule for Telangana Assembly elections anytime next week, Central Screening committee and Telangana Screening committee led by TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy held several rounds of meetings to finalise the candidates names.

It is learnt that the majority of senior leaders like Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Damodar Raja Narasimha, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Prem Sagar Rao, Shabbir Ali, Sitakka, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka etc names have already been finalized.



Recently joined Congress leaders Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageshwar Rao and M Hanumantha Rao's names are also included in the first list of the candidates which are being announced soon after the EC issued notification.



The party's high command had not yet taken a decision in finalising Some senior leaders P Laxmaiah, Madhu Yashki Goud P Prabhakar, Renuka Choudhary due to local political equations.



Leaders said that the party was planning to announce 119 candidates at one go . Some leaders pointed out that the party will announce candidates only after holding talks with other disappointed ticket aspirants to avoid rebel threats and shifting loyalties to other parties in the crucial Election time.

