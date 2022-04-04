Congress holds protest over hike petrol, diesel prices

Hyderabad: Congress leaders under the leadership of Fishermen Committee chairman Mettu Sai stage a dharna near Gandhi Bhawan against the Central government for the hike in petrol, diesel and gas prices. Congress leaders pushed the bullock carts loaded with scooters as a protest against the hikes. With the protest in large numbers, the traffic came to a halt in Nampally. The police rushed to the spot and detained the protesters. The protesters were shifted to the nearby police station.

Similarly, the cab drivers association and auto drivers too held a dharna in LB Nagar against the hike in petrol, diesel and gas prices. The police reached the spot and detained some of them and dispersed the other protesters.

