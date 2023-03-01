Congress intensifies Hath-Se-Hath Jodo Yatra

The Congress party has intensified its public outreach campaign 'Hath-Se-Hath Jodo Yatra in Devarakadra Constituency of Wanaparthy district. Several prominent Congress leaders from the region, including Mahabubnagar District Congress president GMadhusudhan Reddy and Konda Prashant Reddy took part in the Yatra at Amadabakula village of Kothakota mandal on Tuesday.





A large number of party workers also took part in the yatra,which was started by the party's national leaders Rahul Gandhi to inform the people about the failures of the Central and the State governments. As part of this programme, the Congress leaders have launched a large-scale outreach programme of 'Gadapa, GadapaCongress', which translates to 'Congress door-to-door'. During the campaign, Congress leaders who visited the village explained the local people about various programmes of the Congress party for the people and also assured their support to the poor.





Explaining about various welfare plans that the Congress party will implement if voted to power, Mahabubnagar district Congress president GMadhusudhan Reddy, Konda Prashant Reddy assured that the party will bring a slew of relief measures for the poor and promisedRs 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers, an aid of Rs 5 lakh for construction of houses for poor and free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh through Arogyasree scheme after coming to power. They also said that the party will bring down gas prices and a gas cylinder would be available at Rs500 if Congress party is elected to power.





Later, Mahabubnagar district Congress president GMadhusudhan Reddy said that the BRS leaders cheated the people by saying that they would waive off the loans of Rs 1 lakh and give double bedrooms to the farmers. He asked the people to teach a lesson to the BRS party and the local MLA who cheated the people in the upcoming elections. He said that the Congress party had taken many welfare programmes for the poor and farmers in the past.





He asked the people to support the Congress party in the upcoming elections and stated that in Amadabakula village, with the help of some local officials and the local MLA, the mining license was renewed and the works were taken up in Amadabakula village. He has expressed concern that there is a risk of cracking the Elephant Gutta reservoir due to mining activities and demanded the government to stop the mining works immediately. He said that the party will take legal measures if the mining works are not stopped. He alleged that the local MLA is not only looting the sand and soil of the constituency but now they are trying to loot again through mining.





TPCC Organising Secretary Konda Prashanth Reddy, TPCC SC Cell Vice President Pallepagu Prashanth, TPCC Minority Cell Secretary Mohammad Sadiq, Vanaparthi District Kisan Congress President Vemula Srinivas Reddy, Kothakota Mandal Congress Senior Leaders, Amadabakula Ex-Sarpanch Satya Reddy, Mahbubnagar District General Secretary Lakshminarayana , and others participated in the Yatra.



