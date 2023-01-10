Congress leader accuses KCR of betraying people's trust

Warangal:Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao betrayed people's trust, Hanumakonda District Congress Committee (DCC) president Naini Rajender Reddy said. Addressing the party cadres in Hanumakonda on Monday, he said that the sacrifices made by the people in their fight for resources, water and jobs have been betrayed. The resources of the new State have enriched those in power, he added. Naini accused KCR of breaking his promise of selecting a Dalit as the Chief Minister. He also claimed that the people are vexed with the anti-people policies of both BRS and BGP governments and are yearning for a change.

"KCR hoodwinked people by not fulfilling his party's election manifesto. KCR also dashed the hopes of people who dreamt of enjoying - Neellu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu (water, funds and employment), which was the very concept and aim of separate Telangana Movement. He also pointed out the poorly implemented Dharani revenue portal which is depriving the poor of their land rights.

"Vexed with the anti-people policies of the BRS Government, Telangana is yearning for a change. The people are also against the BJP-led Central Government for its failure to regulate the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. People are all set to elect the pro-poor and pro-development Congress government led by Rahul Gandhi," Naini said. The Congress is certain to take the moorings of the State and Centre in the next elections, he said.

A group of leaders belonging to 4th Division in the Greater Warangal joined the Congress on the occasion. Warangal West Block Congress president Ambedkar Raju and 4th Division president B Sridhar Yadav, Bhima Vinay Danny, Amar and Raju were among others present.