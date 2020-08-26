Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka to embark on Covid tour across Telangana from today

Hyderabad: As part of building pressure on the government over its failure to contain Coronavirus in the State, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka will be embarking on a 10-day tour programme covering Government hospitals (COVID-19 centres) in all 33 districts.

Accompanied by former MLA, Kichannagari Laxma Reddy and other partymen, the CLP leader would begin his journey from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and also visit the hospital in Mulugu on Wednesday.

Covering most of the northern Telangana, he would later visit Hyderabad on August 31.

In September, he would cover entire southern part and the remaining part of northern Telangana and wind up his visit at Medchal on September 4.



Speaking to media persons at CLP's media point he said the purpose of his tour was to find out the ground realities at the State-run hospitals in all 33 districts and speak to patients and doctors about the amenities and facilities provided by the government to combat the virus.