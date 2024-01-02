Congress leader flays KTR over tweet on medical colleges

Hyderabad: The Congress on Monday condemned former minister K T Rama Rao’s stand that the BRS government should have come up with 32 fake YouTube channels, instead of 32 medical colleges in the State.

Responding to his observation on X posted on December 31, PCC senior vice-president G Niranjan, while condemning it, felt that this was the proof of KTR’s arrogance. “This is a mockery of democracy and nothing but an insult to voters. KTR should apologise immediately,” he demanded while speaking to the media in Gandhi Bhavan.

Niranjan said the chief minister and ministers are working with lightning speed; efforts are being made to implement six guarantees. But KTR and Harish Rao are unable to digest the defeat and are frustrated.

“With loss of power they are like a fish out of water. Yesterday, Harish Rao said the 6 guarantees should be implemented quickly; the schemes should be implemented before the election code. You are trying to create doubts in people. They will not believe you.

You can't damage trust of people in Congress. People don't trust you anymore; you won’t get even a single seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he claimed.

Niranjan said the BRS leaders were giving contradictory statements on 22 cruise vehicles.

“Kavita and Kadiam Srihari had given contradictory statements on the issue. Kavitha says KCR is not aware of the purchase, the intelligence wing is taking care of it; they have sent the vehicles to Vijayawada, whereas Kadiam says the vehicles have been purchased following a Cabinet decision. Does it mean that the Cabinet decision was made without the CM’s knowledge,” he asked.