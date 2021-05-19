Congress Leader Revanth Reddy Makes A Few Demands As KCR Has Visited Gandhi Hospital For The First Time

Congress party MP Revanth Reddy made some demands in the wake of KCR's visit to Gandhi Hospital for the first time as chief minister. He took to his Twitter page and demanded an increase in the salaries of fourth class employees in the Corona service from Rs 8,000 to Rs 16,000. Revanth criticized the government for not giving the 10 per cent incentive to doctors and staff. He demanded to know when the incentive would be given. He also advised them to negotiate with junior doctors and solve the issues.

Revanth said the problems faced by patients at Gandhi Hospital should be addressed with a time target. He demanded to support the families of the patients who died with Covid-19. He said KCR who had gone to Osmania in the has also given many promises. He was incensed that those promises were still not fulfilled. Revanth Reddy hoped that the latest Gandhi visit would not be another Osmania visit.



On Wednesday afternoon, Chief Minister KCR went straight from Pragati Bhavan to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad. He went to visit the victims receiving corona treatment in the emergency ward and found out their well-being. He enquired about treatment arrangements and facilities. He also spoke with officers and doctors there. He directed the authorities on setting up of oxygen plants in hospitals. The CM spoke to the staff about the treatment and facilities being provided to Gandhi in the wake of the Corona boom.



Well, KCR visited Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Along with CM even Minister Harish Rao and CS Somesh Kumar inspected the Covid-19 treatments and other facilities at the hospital. The CM consulted patients being treated in the Corona Emergency Ward and told them to be brave. CM KCR congratulated the doctors who are treating the corona patients in such catastrophic situations. Meanwhile, in the wake of the CM's visit, the police have set up strong security at the Gandhi Hospital. The patient's relatives were sent outside. Gandhi hospital was sprayed with chemicals on the hospital premises.





