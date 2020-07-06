Congress Leader Uttam flays CM KCR's silence on inflated power bills

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has strongly condemned the silence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on inflated and erroneous electricity bills served to over 95 lakh power consumers and demanded a 100 per cent waiver of power bills for BPL families for the lockdown period.



While speaking to media persons after submitting a memorandum to the chairman and managing director of TS Transco at Vidhyut Soudha on Monday as a part of State-wide 'black flag and badge protest' against the high electricity bills, he condemned the CM's silence.

Former leader of opposition in legislative council Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Hyderabad Congress committee president M Anjan Kumar Yadav, Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav and other leaders were also present. Uttam Kumar Reddy informed that Congress leaders and workers held protests in front of electricity office across Telangana State on Monday and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister demanding a 100 per cent of waiver of electricity bills for all BPL families and MSMEs for the entire lockdown period and shifting of billing method from non-telescopic to telescopic one.