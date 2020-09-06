Congress leaders dragging Eatala's name unnecessarily: TRS

Karimnagar: Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Uttam Kumar Reddy were intentionally trying to defame Health Minister Eatala Rajendar by dragging his name into unnecessary issues, TRS senior leaders alleged at a press meet at the party office in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, TRS senior leader Nagesh alleged that when an outsourcing employee of Huzurabad Government Hospital died of heart attack, taking this as an advantage, Padi Koushik Reddy, son of TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy's sister-in-law, was trying to drag Health Minister Eatala Rajendar and Hospital Superintendent Dr Praveen into the issue. "The Congress is a sinking ship not only in the State but also across the country. The party leaders are behaving like jokers as they are unable to tolerate the image of the TRS among the people across the State," he added. When the TRS government is racing ahead with several developmental activities and welfare schemes, Congress leaders do not know what to do and unnecessarily dragging the name of Health Minister in petty issues and playing cheap politics, he criticised. Nagesh said with the efforts put up by Eatala Rajendar, coronavirus is slowly reducing in the State and the recovery rate is increasing. He is striving hard for the development of not only his constituency Huzurabad, but also all sections of people across the State.

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded the government for removal of E Rajendar from the cabinet. Congress do not have any right to demand the government to remove Minister E Rajendar from his post. If they do not mend their ways, TRS leaders will teach a fitting lesson to the Congress leaders in near future, Nagesh warned.

TRS senior leaders Saleem Khan, Balla Anjaneyulu, Udarapu Maruthi, Srinivas Goud, Kumar, Venkat Reddy, K Thirupathi, Md Khadir and Bandari Shyam Sundar were present along with others.