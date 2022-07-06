Congress leaders pay tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram

Farooqnagar: The Congress leaders on Wednesday held an event over the death anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram at the Ellikatta Village of Farooqnagar Mandal. The state vice-president of the MPTCs Association Kavali Srisailam took part in the event and laid a wreath and paid tributes to Jagjivan Ram.

Speaking on the occasion, MPTCs Association vice-president Kavali Srisailam said that Jagjivan Ram constantly worked for the welfare of the underprivileged and marginalised. He said that Jagjivan Ram was instrumental in foundation of the All-India Depressed Classes League, an organisation dedicated to attaining equality for untouchables. He also reminded that Jagjivan Ram organised the rural labour movement in 1937. Today's youth should be inspired by Jagjivan Ram, he added.

Congress leaders B Raju, Y Shiva, G Shyam Kumar, Shashikant Reddy, Ramesh, Babu Muddangula Yadaiah, Chandrababu and village youth were present.