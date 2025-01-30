Congress Leaders Pay Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on His Death Anniversary

Gadwal: Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson & Congress Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Sarithamma, Former Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Mahatma Gandhi, the great leader who granted freedom and independence to India through non-violence and Satyagraha, remains an inspiration to the world with his message of peace.

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Sarithamma, along with former Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav and Congress party members, paid floral tributes in his honor.

Speaking at the event, Sarithamma emphasized the importance of following Gandhiji’s principles and urged everyone to strive for the realization of his ideals. She encouraged people to walk on the path of non-violence shown by Mahatma Gandhi.

The event was attended by former public representatives, ex-councilors, senior leaders, party workers, and youth leaders from the Congress party.