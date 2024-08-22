Congress Leaders Protest at Gun Park, Demand Probe into Adani Scandal

Live
In a powerful demonstration called by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), senior Congress leaders and representatives gathered at Gun Park in the heart of Hyderabad city, demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged mega scandal involving Adani.
Participating in the protest were Telangana state ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar, MPs Mallu Ravi and Vamsikrishna, and former ZP Chairperson and Congress Party's Gadwal constituency in-charge, Sarithamma.
The leaders accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of handing over the nation's wealth to Adani and called for the truth to be revealed through the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).
The Congress representatives, joined by other party members, marched from Gun Park to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office to file a complaint, demanding the recovery of the funds allegedly looted by Adani. The protest attracted significant attention, showcasing the party's strong stance against the perceived crony capitalism under Modi's government.