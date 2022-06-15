Congress leaders staging a protest in Kottakota on Tuesday

Bhongir: Aler MLA and Government Whip Gongidi Sunita on Tuesday said that the villagers will have to cooperate for the reconstruction of Vasalamarri to make it an ideal village.

Sunita along with the Collector Pamela Sathpathi and villagers inspected the village draft layout designed by officials as part of reconstruction of Vasalamarri village which was adopted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. As a part of the programme, Dalit Bandhu units were distributed to five beneficiaries of the village.

Gongidi Sunitha stated that 340 dilapidated huts, mud walls and tin roof houses in the village would be demolished and will be replaced with new houses in 200 yards per family.

She wished Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries must grow financially by utilising the units sanctioned to them.

Local representatives, officials and villagers participated in the programme.