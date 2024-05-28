Congress ministers acting in silos, shunning collective responsibility

Hyderabad: Addressing the media on Monday, BJP State vice-president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar said that ever since the Congress party came to power in the state headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, each minister with two to three key portfolios is acting in silos on their own, shunning the ‘Cabinet’s collective responsibility’.

He pointed out that the Industries and IT departments are not giving subsidies announced by the state government for small and micro industries. “The fate of new industries coming to the state remains uncertain. Besides, the subsidies given by the Centre to encourage the existing industries as well as the subsidies announced by the state are not being implemented,” he said.

He cited recent developments of allegations of irregularities in the Civil Supplies department, Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and Medigadda barrage, shortcomings in the uninterrupted power supply to the irrigation, industrial and domestic sectors that are continuing to haunt the state government.

He demanded the Chief Minister to take immediate steps and restore the collective responsibility of his cabinet members.