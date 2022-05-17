Congress opposes 'grabbing' of Dalits' assigned land

Mahbubnagar: The district Congress leaders have threatened to take up a stir in the support of Dalits from Hanwada if their assigned lands are taken back by the government for setting up of a proposed food processing unit in Hanwada mandal.

The Congress workers led by Mahbubnagar Congress Committee general secretary Abdul Siraj Khadri met the Dalits of the mandal and assured their support.

The Dalits said that the officials had recently conducted surveys of their agriculture lands to be acquired by the State government to allocate the same for setting up of a food processing unit.

Siraj Khadri said that the Congress party would stand by the people in thwarting the conspiracies of the Telangana government to grab land in the name of food processing units. "The TRS leaders are wooing the poor Dalit farmers to give away their lands by offering false promises to them, but this kind of tricks by the TRS leaders will not be tolerated. We will create awareness among the poor Dalits and not let them fall in the trap of these people," said Siraj.

The district Congress general secretary lamented that the State government is trying to loot the farmers by unilaterally taking up surveys even without giving any notices to them. "We will not let this government loot the poor Dalit farmers by taking away their lands for food processing units in Hanwada. The Congress party will stand by them and fight for them until they are delivered justice and their rights for decent living is restored," said Khadri.

He also said that 50 years back, the then Congress PM Indira Gandhi had given lands to Dalits to take up agriculture and make a decent living, however, now the TRS government has eyed these assigned lands and forcefully taking away from them for setting up of ring roads, by pass roads, food processing units, crematoriums, rythu vedikas and other government activities.

He demanded the government that instead of taking away the poor Dalits' lands why don't it pool the lands from landlords and rich people who have huge land banks and doing real-estate businesses.

Khadri threatned that the Congress party will fight for the cause of Dalits and will always stand by.