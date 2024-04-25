Live
Congress party finalises Lok Sabha candidates in AP, Telangana
The Congress party in Telangana announced its candidates for three pending Lok Sabha seats as the nomination deadline came to a close on Wednesday
The Congress party in Telangana announced its candidates for three pending Lok Sabha seats as the nomination deadline came to a close on Wednesday (April 24). Ramsahayam Raghuram Reddy will be contesting from the Khammam constituency, Welichala Rajender Rao from Karinganar, and Sameer Ulla Khan from Hyderabad. All three candidates had already filed their nominations before Wednesday's announcement.
In addition to this, the Congress party also released its final list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal unveiled the list, which includes candidates for three Lok Sabha seats and 11 Assembly seats.
Thursday is the last day for filing nominations in Telangana, so candidates are urged to complete the process before the deadline. The Congress party is gearing up for the elections in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and hopes to secure victory in the upcoming polls.