Congress party Victory Rally helds in Shanti Nagar.

Gadwal : The Congress party's victory rally held in Shantinagar, Alampur Constituency seems to have been quite grand, especially celebrating Dr. Mallu Ravi's victory in the Nagar kurnool parliamentary elections. Having Dr. SA Sampath Kumar as the Chief Guest and the presence of a former AICC Secretary added to the significance of the event.





Dr. SA Sampath Kumar's remarks at the rally reflect a strong stance on the development issues in the Alampur area under TRS rule. It's significant that he expressed gratitude to the people for their support despite electoral challenges.



Dr. SA Sampath Kumar's commitments regarding infrastructure development and healthcare facilities in Alampur constituency sound promising. His confidence in the government's ability to meet these promises under Revanth Reddy's leadership adds a layer of assurance. It will be interesting to see how these plans unfold and how they impact the upcoming local elections for the Congress party.





A large number of party presidents, leaders and activists of seven mandals of Alampur constituency participated in this program.

