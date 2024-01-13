  • Menu
Congress pays tribute to P Janardhan Reddy on birth anniversary

Congress pays tribute to P Janardhan Reddy on birth anniversary
Telangana State IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu along with TPCC General Secretary Mrs. P Vijaya Reddy, paid tributes to the statue of PJR Babu Babu...

Telangana State IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu along with TPCC General Secretary Mrs. P Vijaya Reddy, paid tributes to the statue of PJR Babu Babu at Khairatabad today. This event took place to commemorate the birth anniversary of P Janardhan Reddy.



Several prominent figures were present, including Former MP Mallu Ravi, Former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, MLA Vivek Venkat Swamy, Hyderabad City Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi, Division Presidents of Khairatabad Constituency, Former Corporators, Congress Party Leaders, Youth Congress Leaders, NSU Leaders, and Women Congress leaders. This event witnessed a large turnout of Congress leaders and workers, who joined in paying tribute to PJR.

