Congress playing cheap tricks using CAA: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Khammam: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy alleged that the Congress party was playing cheap tricks using the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

He was speaking to media people here at Khammam on Thursday. He said that the Congress party was provoking one community and trying to mislead them.

He said the Congress party was resorting to mudslinging the BJP which was protecting communal harmony in the country.

Unable to digest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's increasing influence day by day, the Congress party was resorting to step down politics on CAA issue.

He alleged that the Congress party was trying to benefit from CAA as a reason it is spreading wrong message to people.

He said the people were observing the Congress party's conspiracy and would teach a fitting lesson to them.