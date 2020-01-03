Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Congress playing cheap tricks using CAA: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Congress playing cheap tricks using CAA: Ponguleti Sudhakar ReddyBJP State core committee member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy addressing the media in Khammam on Thursday
Highlights

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy alleged that the Congress party was playing cheap tricks using the Citizen...

Khammam: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) core committee member Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy alleged that the Congress party was playing cheap tricks using the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

He was speaking to media people here at Khammam on Thursday. He said that the Congress party was provoking one community and trying to mislead them.

He said the Congress party was resorting to mudslinging the BJP which was protecting communal harmony in the country.

Unable to digest Prime Minister Narendra Modi's increasing influence day by day, the Congress party was resorting to step down politics on CAA issue.

He alleged that the Congress party was trying to benefit from CAA as a reason it is spreading wrong message to people.

He said the people were observing the Congress party's conspiracy and would teach a fitting lesson to them.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Kohli-led India capable of winning all ICC tournaments3 Jan 2020 12:18 AM GMT

Kohli-led India capable of winning all ICC tournaments

Global warming behind river ice cover loss
Global warming behind river ice cover loss
India to host 36th International Geological Congress in March
India to host 36th International Geological Congress in March
Mobile handset makers seek 12% GST on inputs
Mobile handset makers seek 12% GST on inputs
Rain garden to come up in Hyderabad city by March
Rain garden to come up in Hyderabad city by March


Top