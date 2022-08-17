Congress questions KCR on Rs 1000-cr package

Khammam: Senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka came down heavily on the TRS and the NDA governments on Tuesday, saying they utterly failed to provide timely relief to the people in the flood-hit areas.

A team of Congress MLAs D Sridha Babu, Podem Veeraiah, Seethakka and MLC Jevan Reddy led by the Bhatti visited the flood-affected areas in the mandals of Bhadrachalam and Dummagudem, and took stock of the situation.

They visited flood-affected areas in the temple town and interacted with the people and listened to their issues. After that they visited Dummagudem irrigation project. The police stopped them at tribal hamlet of Gurralubailu village, claiming security threat in the Maoist-affected zone.

The Congress delegation staged a protest on the road and raised anti- government slogans. MLA Sridhar Babu said the government failed to give protection to the touring MLAs. He said it was very shameful thing, the police stopped the MLAs because of Maoist threat. The tour was finalized a week ago but the government wantedly stopped them, fearing they would expose its failures.

Later, the leaders reached Bhadrachalam where

Bhatti Vikramarka demanded release of the Rs 1,000 crore flood relief announced by CM KCR during his visit to Bhadrachalam recently. He said the TRS government was treating the Congress MLAs as terrorists.

He said the Congress would continue to expose the failures of the government in various issues and rally the people against it. He said he would write a letter to the government on the development of Bhadrachalam. The CLP would also meet President of India for demerger of seven mandals from AP.

When the delegation proceeded to visit Kalewaram Project, the police obstructed them at Manuguru in Kothagudem district.