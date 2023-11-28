Congress rubbishes BRS charges

Hyderabad: The Congress top leadership rubbished the allegation that the Election Commission was influenced at the highest level by the party for halting the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, while campaigning in Medak, blamed Minister T Harish Rao for violating the model code of conduct.

“KCR was lying to people of Telangana on Rythu Bandhu by blaming the Congress party. Rythu Bandhu disbursement has been prevented by the EC during the elections. It is the Congress that wanted the money transferred to beneficiaries, but the KCR government did not do it. The party always stands with farmers,” he said.

AICC general secretary (Org) K C Venugopal felt that BRS’ flimsy reasoning is not going to fool anyone; blaming the Congress is not going to absolve them. “The BRS’ response to the EC only confirms the fact that Harish Rao’s statements were the sole reason for farmers being denied the Rythu Bandhu instalments. After having admitted to their folly, they must immediately apologise to farmers of Telangana for this egregious mistake,” he posted on X.

Jairam Ramesh, MP and AICC general secretary in-charge of communications, termed the EC’s latest decision as nothing but drama enacted by KCR and Harish Rao (uncle and nephew) to create emotional issues, as BRS was losing.

“After finding out that they are losing in rural Telangana, they are trying to create an emotional issue. This reflects the deep secret understanding between the BJP and the BRS. Harish Rao wanted to provoke the EC,” felt the former Union minister.

PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who blamed the development squarely on Minister T Harish Rao, refuted that he was involved or had any direct communication with EC officials. “BRS is spreading false propaganda on social media by creating a fake letter that I have written, in the capacity of PCC president, against Rythu Bandhu. The BRS has gone down due to fear of defeat and is doing such fake campaigns. I request the EC, State Election Officer Vikas Raj and DGP to take action,” he posted on X, while tagging DGP.

Earlier, he slammed Harish Rao for ruining, the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ benefit to farmers, by violating the model code. He said farmers need not worry, as the Rs 15,000 ‘Rythu Bharosa’ (one of the guarantees) will hit their accounts, once the Congress government is formed.