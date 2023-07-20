Congress slams BRS Govt for negligence in handling Hyderabad's waterlogging crisis

Hyderabad: Khairtabad DCC President Dr. C. Rohin Reddy has strongly criticized the BRS Government for the flooding of low-lying areas in Hyderabad caused by continuous heavy rainfall.

Rohin Reddy, in a media statement on Thursday, expressed his concern over the unpreparedness of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which has brought Hyderabad to its knees during this prolonged spell of rain. He highlighted that many areas in Hyderabad, particularly Central Hyderabad (Khairtabad), experienced waterlogging, flooding, traffic congestion, and clogged stormwater drains due to the accumulation of garbage. He attributed the severe damage to the local economy to the authorities' negligence in implementing preventive measures.

Rohin Reddy provided an example of the Indira Nagar Colony in Khairtabad, where rainwater entered several houses due to the absence of stormwater drains. He emphasized that waterlogging has become a recurring nightmare for the residents of Hyderabad. The city's insufficient drainage system is ill-equipped to handle heavy downpours, leading to flooded streets and submerged low-lying areas. Consequently, numerous households, especially those belonging to vulnerable sections of society, suffer the consequences as their homes and belongings are damaged by the relentless rain.

Despite the tall claims made by Municipal Administration Minister K. Tarakarama Rao, Rohin Reddy asserted that no action has been taken to address the waterlogging problem on the Khairtabad-Punjagutta Road, which has caused significant traffic congestion, disrupting the transportation system. The inundated streets have become nearly impassable, causing long delays and frustrating commutes for residents, workers, and students.

Rohin Reddy highlighted that another major factor contributing to the chaos is the blockage of stormwater drains due to uncleared garbage. The authorities' negligence in promptly disposing of waste leads to blocked drains, worsening the problems caused by heavy rains.

"The authorities' lack of preparedness and failure to take proactive measures to tackle recurring heavy rainfall clearly indicate negligence. Despite being aware of Hyderabad's susceptibility to monsoon-related issues, little has been done to improve the drainage system and ensure the smooth flow of stormwater. The delay in garbage disposal and drain maintenance further exacerbates the situation, placing the blame squarely on the authorities' shoulders," he stated.

The Congress leader also emphasized that the consequences of these water-related problems extend beyond inconvenience and discomfort for residents. The local economy suffers greatly from Hyderabad's waterlogging woes. Small businesses, street vendors, and shops located in low-lying areas are forced to temporarily shut down or experience significantly reduced footfall, resulting in financial losses. The disruptions in transportation and commuting adversely affect daily wage earners who rely on consistent work opportunities.

"While the previous Congress Government made significant infrastructure improvements between 2004-2014, the BRS Government has failed to make any additions in the last nine years and has even neglected to maintain the existing infrastructure," he remarked. He demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and other ministers visit the affected areas, activate local authorities, and take measures to prevent further damage