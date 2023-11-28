Congress stopped Rythu Bandhu: KCR

Shadnagar/ Chevella/ Andhole/ Sangareddy: With the clock ticking for the campaign to end on Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao questioned voters: “Do you need Indiraamma Rajyam? For what? For stopping disbursal of Rythu Bandhu? The Congress party is a 1940 model party and is still in the same mode. They continue to think cheap. They have gone mad.”

Addressing public meetings at Shadnagar, Chevella, Andhole and Sangareddy on Tuesday, KCR said that beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu in the Congress had lodged a complaint with the poll panel asking it to stop the disbursal. “It is a regular programme. Not a new programme. This is the sixth year of Rythu Bandhu disbursal. The Congress leaders who were also beneficiaries of Rythu Bandhu thought that if Rythu Bandhu is stopped, they will get votes. How many days can you (Congress) stop,” Rao asked. "After December 3, our government is going to come back. From December 6 onwards we will release it happily,” he said.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Rao alleged that the grand old party had merged Telangana and Andhra Pradesh without the consent of the people of this region. As a result of which people suffered. Pointing to Congress' promise to bring back “Indiramma Rajyam” he sought to know who wanted it and what good was done during her reign. “Why would NTR float a party and offer rice at two rupee per KG? Has Indiramma Rajyam been any good,” he asked.

The BRS chief urged people to compare the 50 years of Congress' rule with that of 10 years of BRS government before casting their vote. He assured that if BRS comes back to power, official documents for "Assigned Lands" will be given to beneficiaries.

In Chevella, the BRS chief assured to solve the GO 111 after coming back to power. He said that a master plan was getting ready and after the elections, it would speed up the process. He said that the Chevella is poised to get many industries since it is closer to the airport. It would also get its share of water under the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift irrigation scheme.



He promised to give medical colleges and educational institutions to the constituency. “BC leaders don't get opportunities in terms of seats but when they get, the backward caste communities should show their unity and elect their representative,” KCR said.

Recalling his association with Andhole, BRS president said he knows every lane and bylane since he worked in Jogipet in the past. He said that Damodar Rajanarsimha was deputy CM… what is a bigger post than this? But was the constituency developed by him? The Congress did nothing for the people when in power and was now shamelessly seeking another chance. “If BRS wins, Sangareddy will get Metro rail,” he said.