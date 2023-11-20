Congress sweating it out, but BRS has an edge in segment

Rangareddy: With just two weeks remaining to see a much more intricate battle of the ballots this time in the State, the political equations are gradually changing, especially in Maheshwaram constituency in Rangareddy district, where the contest appeared mainly between the BRS and the Congress party.



The Maheshwaram constituency consists of four mandals, such as Maheshwaram, Balapur, Kandukur, and Saroornagar, which are further divided into four Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), like Badangpet, Meerpet, Tukkuguda, and Jalpally municipality.

With a vote presence of 5,46,713 spread in all four mandals, the Balapur mandal plays a crucial role in deciding the poll outcome as it covers Jalpally municipality. Densely populated areas like Shaheen Nagar, PahadiShareef, and ErraKunta under Jalpally constitute a sizable minority vote that makes a niche over other mandals.

The voters showed no early signs of tilting towards any party earlier and have now come up with their sides hinting at a possible BRS win again over others in the constituency fromv where P Sabita Indra Reddy is seeking a mandate for the second straight time.

While the Congress candidate K Laxma Reddy is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the voters in every knock and corner of the constituency with back-to-back meetings and marathon rallies, the BRS stalwart Sabita Indra Reddy reminds people of her role in their day-to-day lives and the commitment she showed in bringing the development and benefits of schemes to their doorsteps.

Voters are of the view that except Congress, no other party is capable enough to face BRS in Maheshwaram, as the relationship between Sabita Indra Reddy and the people is emotionally strong, and they let no other candidates overcome the trend easily.

“K Laxma Reddy, the Congress candidate, may try to gain ground in the constituency given the rise in anti-incumbency prevailing in every constituency, but it is not easy even for him to dislodge a heavyweight candidate like Sabita Indra Reddy," said Ashoke Reddy, a resident of Balapur.

“The provision of basic amenities, at least roads and water supply, has improved in recent years compared to the last term. Although much more needs to be done, we are hoping to see that change in the days to come,” said Naresh, a resident of Maheshwaram.

“Amenities like water supply, sewerage, and CC roads were provided in several wards in the Shaheen Nagar area. We have easy access to Sabita Indra Reddy every time we need her support to resolve issues.

We could say to a level of satisfaction that the BRS party will register a victory again this time from Maheshwaram constituency,” claims Taher Affari, a senior citizen well acquainted with the political scenario in the constituency.

“Having provisions for basic amenities like water supply lines, sewerage, and CC roads was a distant dream earlier.

Areas such as Shaheen Nagar, Saif Colony, Al-Ain Colony, ErraKunta, and surrounding wards in Shaheen Nagar witnessed such civic measures this time,” he said.